Cricket-England need 482 to win second test after India post 286
England will need 482 runs to go 2-0 up in the four-test series against India after the hosts were all out for 286 in their second innings on day three of the second match on Monday. India added 232 runs to their overnight score of 54-1 before being all out in the final session at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:02 IST
England will need 482 runs to go 2-0 up in the four-test series against India after the hosts were all out for 286 in their second innings on day three of the second match on Monday.
India added 232 runs to their overnight score of 54-1 before being all out in the final session at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin topscored for the hosts with a belligerent 106, while skipper Virat Kohli made a patient 62.
This was Ashwin's fifth test century to go with his 5-43 in England's first innings. For England, spinners Jack Leach (4-100) and Moeen Ali (4-98) shared eight wickets between them.
