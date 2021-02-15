Left Menu

Cricket-England need 482 to win second test after India post 286

England will need 482 runs to go 2-0 up in the four-test series against India after the hosts were all out for 286 in their second innings on day three of the second match on Monday. India added 232 runs to their overnight score of 54-1 before being all out in the final session at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:02 IST
Cricket-England need 482 to win second test after India post 286

England will need 482 runs to go 2-0 up in the four-test series against India after the hosts were all out for 286 in their second innings on day three of the second match on Monday.

India added 232 runs to their overnight score of 54-1 before being all out in the final session at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin topscored for the hosts with a belligerent 106, while skipper Virat Kohli made a patient 62.

This was Ashwin's fifth test century to go with his 5-43 in England's first innings. For England, spinners Jack Leach (4-100) and Moeen Ali (4-98) shared eight wickets between them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in pipeline: Harsh Vardhan

About 18-19 vaccine candidates against COVID-19 are in the pipeline and in different clinical trial stages, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccinations against COV...

Spanish house sales tumble in 2020 amid pandemic

House sales in Spain tumbled 18 in 2020, the National Statistics Institute said on Monday, with tourist hotspots like the Balearic and Canary Islands hardest-hit amid the economic hardships caused by COVID-19. A months-long home confinement...

Volkswagen India launches turbo edition of Polo, Vento

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Vol...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021