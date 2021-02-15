Left Menu

PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:11 IST
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday's Champions League match at Barcelona.

Verratti missed PSG's last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the last 16 match in Spain.

Verratti's return will boost PSG's chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries.

