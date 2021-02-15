Soccer-Cuadrado to miss next three Juventus games with hamstring injury
Colombian Juan Cuadrado has been ruled out of Juventus' next three games after picking up a hamstring injury, the Serie A champions said on Monday. The 32-year-old had to be withdrawn at halftime during Juventus' 1-0 defeat to Napoli at the weekend.
Tests later showed the winger, who has been playing at right-back this season, had picked up a hamstring knock. Cuadrado will miss Juventus' Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Porto on Wednesday, as well as league games against Crotone and Hellas Verona.
"Juan Cuadrado underwent tests this morning at J|Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh," a Juventus statement read. "In 10 days, he will be re-evaluated." Juventus are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan in the Serie A standings, having played one game less.
