Left Menu

Soccer-PSG's Pochettino confident Mbappe can get job done against Barca

According to his form, we'll make the right decision," he said. PSG and Barcelona have not met since the French champions were thrashed 6-1 at the Camp Nou in the last 16 in 2017 after winning the first leg 4-0.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:09 IST
Soccer-PSG's Pochettino confident Mbappe can get job done against Barca

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe will be under the spotlight when they face Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg tie on Tuesday without Neymar and Angel Di Maria but coach Mauricio Pochettino feels he will live up to expectations. Although Mbappe is the Ligue 1 top scorer with 16 goals this season, he has largely failed to ignite in the Champions League with just two goals and he has not scored in the knockout stage since a 2-0 win at Manchester United in the last 16 in 2019.

But Pochettino, who is expected to field Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia or Moise Kean alongside the 22-year-old Mbappe, said he was pleased with the France striker's form. "Clearly we're missing important players but we have a team and players who are responsible," Pochettino, who took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of the year, told a news conference on Monday.

"As for Mbappe, I expect from him what I always expect from great players. I'm very happy with his performances since I arrived." Neymar suffered a thigh problem in last week's French Cup win at Caen while Di Maria has a similar injury which he picked up in the Ligue 1 victory away to Olympique Marseille on Feb 7.

While Pochettino welcomes back first-choice keeper Keylor Navas, the Argentine said he had still not decided whether he would field Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who missed last weekend's 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Nice with a hip injury. "We have to go step by step. We have to analyse Marco today in training. We have a strategy, a game plan. According to his form, we'll make the right decision," he said.

PSG and Barcelona have not met since the French champions were thrashed 6-1 at the Camp Nou in the last 16 in 2017 after winning the first leg 4-0. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Congo president names new prime minister, increases control

Congos president has appointed a new prime minister, further strengthening his control of the government over which his predecessor used to hold considerable influence.President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the 43-year-old Jean-Michel Sama Lu...

UK PM Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would plot a cautious but irreversible path out of the COVID-19 lockdown this week after the vaccination of 15 million vulnerable people.With nearly a quarter of Britains population now...

Another middleman held in bribery case involving former Dausa SP

The Rajasthan Anti-corruption Bureau on Monday arrested another man who allegedly used to work as a middleman for former Dausa SP Manish Agrawal, who has already been arrested in a bribery case.Rajasthan ACB Director General BL Soni informe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021