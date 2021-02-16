Left Menu

Indian junior women's Hockey core probable group resume training at SAI

After a successful tour of Chile, the Indian junior women's Core Group has returned to SAI Centre, Bengaluru to resume their preparations for the all-important junior women's Asia Cup and FIH Junior World Cup (Women) scheduled for December this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:03 IST
Indian junior women's Hockey core probable group resume training at SAI
Indian junior women's hockey team players. (Photo/ Hockey India)

After a successful tour of Chile, the Indian junior women's Core Group has returned to SAI Centre, Bengaluru to resume their preparations for the all-important junior women's Asia Cup and FIH Junior World Cup (Women) scheduled for December this year. The 37-member Junior Core Group reported in SAI Centre, Bengaluru on February 10 and have completed the mandatory quarantine period.

"Having completed the mandatory quarantine period, we are now geared up to begin our preparations for the Junior Women's Asia Cup. I believe all the players are well-rested and are feeling fresh mentally and physically," said Erik Wonink, Coach, Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team in an official statement. The Junior India women's team led by Suman Devi Thoudam registered wins against Chile's senior and junior teams last month and returned home unbeaten. The feat, Wonink believes is a big confidence-booster for the young squad.

"I am delighted with the way the players applied themselves despite being away from the action for a year. There were plenty of positives from the Chile tour and we need to continue to push in the right direction in the months ahead," said Wonink. "We have a challenging year with the Junior Women's Asia Cup and the FIH Junior World Cup (Women) coming up. The success in Chile has definitely boosted the morale of these young players and it also brought about good exposure for those who have not had the experience of playing too many international matches," he added.

The Junior Women's Core Probables list includes goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Kushboo, and F Ramenmawii while the defenders in the squad are Mahima Choudhary, Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, and captain Suman Devi Thoudam. The midfielders in the list include Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Amandeep Kaur and Sushma Kumari. The forwards are Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, Annu, Chetna and Reet. The National Camp is scheduled to conclude on April 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

