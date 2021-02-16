U'khand CM orders probe into controversy surrounding Jaffer's resignation

U'khand CM orders probe into controversy surrounding Jaffer's resignationPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:12 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team.
The probe was ordered after a delegation of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) met the chief minister, an official at Rawat's office said.
A controversy had erupted after Jaffer resigned as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team on February 8 over charges of religious bias in the selection of players.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Doctors, health workers treating COVID patients to get Rs 11,000: CM Rawat
Health top priority for govt, efforts being made to improve medical services in U'khand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat visits Durmi valley
Ind vs Eng: Laxman, Jaffer hail Joe Root's 'masterclass' ton
Rawat thanks Centre for budget outlay of 4200 cr for Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link