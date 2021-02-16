Left Menu

U'khand CM orders probe into controversy surrounding Jaffer's resignation

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:12 IST
U'khand CM orders probe into controversy surrounding Jaffer's resignation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team.

The probe was ordered after a delegation of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) met the chief minister, an official at Rawat's office said.

A controversy had erupted after Jaffer resigned as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team on February 8 over charges of religious bias in the selection of players.

