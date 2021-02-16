Left Menu

ISL 7: Edu Bedia issued show cause notice by AIFF Disciplinary Committee

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia has been issued a show cause notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for an injury-time incident during the team's match against Chennaiyin FC, played on February 13 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:04 IST
FC Goa captain Edu Bedia. Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia has been issued a show cause notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for an injury-time incident during the team's match against Chennaiyin FC, played on February 13 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.' The Committee has given the Spaniard time till February 17 to submit a reply.

The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa's next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season. Earlier on Monday, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler, who is currently on a four-game suspension, was once again called upon by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee for use of abusive language.

The incident had happened in a post-game altercation against Hyderabad FC players in their match played on February 12 at Tilak Maidan Stadium. Fowler was reported of 'hurling abuses towards the opponent team from the stands' in the fresh case reported by the AIFF DC. Fowler has time till February 18 to respond to the show-cause notice in his defence. Moreover, in a separate case however pertaining to the same game, SCEB assistant coach Tony Grant was show-caused for 'making derogatory comments against both match officials and Hyderabad FC head coach' in the post-match press conference. Grant is required to respond to AIFF by 2 pm, February 17. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

