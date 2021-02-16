Left Menu

FC Goa captain Bedia show-caused by AIFF for "unsporting behaviour" towards opponent

PTI | Margao | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:48 IST
FC Goa captain Bedia show-caused by AIFF for "unsporting behaviour" towards opponent

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia was on Tuesday show-caused by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for an allegedly violent foul on an opponent during his side's Indian Super League match against Chennaiyin FC last week.

The incident occurred during the injury time of the match on February 13 at Bambolim, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Video footage of the incident seemed to show Spaniard Bedia allegedly biting Deepak Tangri while getting up after the Chennaiyin FC player fell on top of him while competing for the ball.

Even the Spanish media reported the incident.

''Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.' The Committee has given the Spaniard time till 17th February to submit a reply,'' the ISL said in a statement.

''The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa's next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season,'' the ISL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's economic indicators improving: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistans economic indicators were slowly improving, banking on foreign reserves and exports, despite the severe challenge posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.Khan was addressing a felicitation meeting,...

Gehlot congrats Punjab CM over landslide win in municipal polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday congratulated his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders for victory in municipal corporation elections. Congratulations to CM Capt Amarinder Singh ji, Punjab PCC and ...

SP protests against Centre's farm laws outside UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building against the Centres farm before the beginning of the states Budget session.Raising slogans against the government and in favour of farmers,...

Why is Maha govt allowing gatherings by MVA allies? Fadnavis

Maharashtra opposition leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment is adopting different yardsticks on adherence toCOVID-19 protocols and sought to know why it is allowinggatherings by ruling allies.The BJP lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021