STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND England dance to 'Patel Rap': Indian spinners demolish visitors by 317 runs to level series 1-1 Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS We showed grit, determination; toss wouldn't have mattered: Kohli Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday rejected criticism of the spin-friendly Chepauk pitch, asserting that his side showed the requisite grit and determination to conquer England on it in the second Test with the toss not being a matter of concern at all.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ASHWIN Turn alone did not give me wickets, pace and guile did: Ashwin on Chepauk pitch Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday asserted that more than the turning Chepauk pitch, it was the ''mind of the England batsmen'' that helped his team dominate the second Test here, crediting his ''pace and guile'' for getting the maximum out of the track. SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT It's a bit of an education for England, need to learn quickly: Root Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) It's a ''bit of an education'' for us, admitted England captain Joe Root after being ''outplayed'' by India in the second Test while imploring his players to quickly learn their lessons, including some from the hosts.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT-ROTATION Root refuses to blame rotation policy, team selection after 317-run hammering Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) England captain Joe Root on Tuesday refused to blame their rotation policy and team selection for the crushing 317-run defeat to India in the second Test here, saying he has a very capable group of players at his disposal.

SPO-BOX-QUALIFIERS-LD IND India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9 as world qualifiers cancelled New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) With the IOC deciding to scrap the Olympic world qualifiers for boxing because of the ''challenges'' posed by the global COVID-19 restrictions, India is unlikely to add to the unprecedented nine who have made the cut for the Tokyo Games in July-August.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND India jump to 2nd spot in WTC rankings after big win over England in 2nd Test Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test here on Tuesday propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SQUAD England squad: Bairstow, Wood to join for Pink ball Test; Moeen Ali to go back Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) England on Tuesday brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to their squad for the day/night Test against India, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAMBHIR-LD CSK It's time for CSK to find a proper replacement of retired Watson: Gambhir New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings need to find a replacement of the now retired Shane Watson and an ageing Dwayne Bravo during the upcoming IPL auction for the 2021 season.

SPO-CHESS-PATEL-ASIAN Patel elected as Asian Zone president New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President of Gujarat State Chess Association, Ajay H Patel, was unanimously elected as the chief of Asian Zone 3.7 during the Annual General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation here.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Indian women's football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PIETERSEN Congratulations India for beating England B: Pietersen gets cheeky Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) With a brief but cheeky congratulatory message, former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday teased the Indian team for comprehensively beating what he called ''England B'' in the second Test. SPO-SHOOT-IND-LD TEAM Indian team for Delhi World Cup picked, chance for Anish to stake claim for Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Notwithstanding his subdued outing in national selection trials, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala was on Tuesday picked in Indian men's 25m rapid-fire team for the ISSF World Cup in the national capital, owing to his better prospects of securing an Olympic quota.

SPO-CRI-HARMISON England may experiment with Bairstow opening the batting, feels Harmison London, Feb 16 (PTI) Jonny Bairstow could potentially open the innings in the day-night third Test against India in Ahmedabad, according to former England pacer Steve Harmison, who feels the tourists may experiment with their top order.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY Ahmedabad pink ball Test sold out, will take decision on crowds in IPL shortly: Ganguly Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) A delighted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced that all tickets for the pink ball Day/Night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad have been ''sold out'', adding that a call on entry of spectators in the upcoming IPL will also be taken shortly.

SPO-CRI-IND-TRAINING-PINK Pujara, Pandya train with pink ball after India's big win Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya got down to working with the pink ball right after India's thumping win in the second Test against England here on Tuesday, preparing for the upcoming day/night game in earnest.

SPO-CRI-BUMRAH-WORKLOAD Bumrah may be rested for white ball matches against England By Kushan sarkar New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) India's senior speedster Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the eight white ball matches against England as part of the team's extensive workload management programme.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-DELHI Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Shooting powerhouses China and Japan are among a host of countries skipping the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, scheduled from March 18-29.

