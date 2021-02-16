Sports News Roundup: Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals; sitsipas plots Nadal revenge in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Jazz topple 76ers for eighth straight win

Jordan Clarkson helped the Utah Jazz overcome big nights by Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris while leading the NBA's hottest team to a 134-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Salt Lake City on Monday night. Clarkson came off the bench to score a team-high 40 points, two shy of his career-high and the most with the Jazz, to lift Utah to its eighth straight win and the 19th victory in 20 games in a matchup of the teams with the best records in the West and East.

Osaka thrashes Hsieh to reach Australian Open semi-finals

The brute force of Naomi Osaka crushed the artistry of Hsieh Su-wei as the Japanese former champion charged into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win on Tuesday. On a warm and muggy day at Rod Laver Arena, third seed Osaka attacked Hsieh's weak serve with gusto and the Taiwanese giantkiller quickly wilted under the pressure of her Grand Slam quarter-final debut.

Alpine skiing: Vlhova and Gut-Behrami out of women's parallel

Slovakia's World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova failed to qualify for the women's parallel event on Tuesday, a day after winning silver in the Combined at the Alpine skiing world championships. Vlhova did not finish her opening giant slalom run, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, gold medallist in super-G and second in the World Cup overall standings, missed the cut.

Tokyo 2020 organisers says new head needs deep understanding of gender equality

Whoever becomes the next president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee must have a deep understanding of gender equality, organisers said on Tuesday, after former head Yoshiro Mori quit over sexist remarks he had made. Preparations for the delayed Summer Games have been marred by a firestorm over comments made this month by Mori, who eventually stepped down on Friday.

Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals

Serena Williams came through a huge test of her Australian Open title credentials to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the ninth time with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Simona Halep in a high quality quarter-final on Tuesday. The 39-year-old went toe-to-toe with the Romanian second seed over 80 minutes on Rod Laver Arena before she was finally able to move to within two victories of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov

A back spasm left Grigor Dimitrov unable to put his socks on, let alone pull them up, on Tuesday as the struggling Bulgarian exited the Australian Open quarter-finals with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 defeat to qualifier Aslan Karatsev. The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.

Tsitsipas plots Nadal revenge in Melbourne

Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to gain revenge on Rafa Nadal and end the Spaniard's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title when they meet in the Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday, a rematch of their last-four encounter in Melbourne two years ago. The Greek made his Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park in 2019, defeating Roger Federer in the fourth round before his remarkable run was halted in ruthless fashion by Nadal, who conceded just six games.

Djokovic edges out Zverev to reach semi-final

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic overcame some dips in form to beat Alexander Zverev 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6) and book his place in the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The Serbian world number one hit back strongly after losing a tight opening set on a tiebreak but trailed in both the third and fourth sets before turning them around.

Players don't want season to continue with quarantines: Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic claims the majority of players on the ATP Tour would not want the tennis season to continue if strict quarantines are required before tournaments. Speaking after his quarter-final victory over Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Tuesday, he said he wants answers as to what the post-Melbourne season will look like.

NHL roundup: Panthers hand Lightning first home loss

Florida's Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anton Stralman each had a goal and an assist, and the Panthers dealt Tampa Bay its first home loss this season, 6-4 on Monday night. Barkov's goal was the 420th point of his career, surpassing Olli Jokinen for second place all-time in franchise points.