Left Menu

Swiss prosecutors appeal against verdicts in FIFA trial

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:45 IST
Swiss prosecutors appeal against verdicts in FIFA trial

Prosecutors in Switzerland have appealed against federal court verdicts that cleared former FIFA official Jérôme Valcke of bribery and acquitted Qatari soccer and broadcasting executive Nasser al-Khelaïfi on a lesser charge.

The Swiss attorney general’s office said Tuesday it appealed to the Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court against a ruling given in October.

Al-Khelaïfi, the president of Champions League runner-up Paris Saint-Germain and a member of UEFA's executive committee, had denied a single charge of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement while FIFA’s secretary general.

That charge related to Valcke getting rent-free use of a vacation home on an Italian island the court said was bought in 2013 by Qatari interests with Al-Khelaïfi’s help.

Valcke was cleared of a criminal mismanagement charge but found guilty by three judges in a separate matter not involving Al-Khelaïfi.

He was given a 120-day suspended sentence for forging documents linked to alleged kickbacks totaling 1.25 million euros ($1.5 million) from World Cup broadcasting deals in Italy and Greece. Valcke was acquitted of the most serious charge of bribery.

The two-week trial in September was the first completed criminal proceedings in Switzerland among at least 25 opened by federal prosecutors since 2015 in their wide investigation of FIFA and international soccer officials.

The federal prosecution office said it appealed against the verdicts this month after receiving the judges’ full written verdict in January. AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pay for mid-day meal workers hiked to Rs 2,000 in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand government hasdecided to hike the pay for mid-day meal kitchen assistants atgovernment schools by Rs 500, officials said on Wednesday.Following the hike, 79,551 kitchen assistants in thestate would get Rs 2,000 per head each m...

Lockdown to be eased in Australian Open city

Australias second-largest city will relax its third pandemic lockdown, with authorities saying they have contained the spread of a coronavirus cluster centered on a hotel. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says most of the pandemic rest...

Odd News Roundup: Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

German sportswear maker AdidasAG plans to sell or spin-off its underperforming Reebok brand, 15 years after it bought the U.S. fitness label to help compete with arch-rival NikeInc.Adidassaid on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal proc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021