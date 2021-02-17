Left Menu

ISL 7: Marquez feels first goal was key to Hyderabad's win against Kerala Blasters

After a commanding win over Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez said that the first goal played a key role in the outcome of the match.

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After a commanding win over Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez said that the first goal played a key role in the outcome of the match. Hyderabad FC registered the biggest win of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 after a 4-0 triumph over Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday.

The Blasters looked the more threatening outfit in the opening period and could have scored on a few occasions. However, Hyderabad completely dominated the second period and scored four goals.

Fran Sandaza opened the scoring early in the half and then added a second from the penalty spot. Aridane Santana and Joao Victor netted late to cap off a memorable win for the team. "I think if we look at the first half, we weren't very worried... I think the first goal was very important because we are trying to qualify for the top-four. The first goal for me was key in this game," Marquez said after the match.

While discussing how his team upped their game in the second half, Marquez said: "We didn't play a good first half. During some moments, Kerala played better than us. We didn't find the spaces in the first half without good positioning, but the players were calm in the dressing room [at halftime]. Once we scored [in the second half], the confidence grew. If they scored before us, we would be speaking about another thing but fortunately for us, Hyderabad was the team that scored." One setback that Hyderabad endured in the game was an injury to Asish Rai, who had to be stretchered off, and when asked for an update on the fullback, Marquez replied: "It's very soon [to tell]. It doesn't seem too good but let's see because it's his knee and we have to look at whether it's because of only a kick [to his knee] or if it's a twist. If it's a twist then that's his season over. If it's only a kick then maybe he can play in the next game, but I don't know for sure at the moment." (ANI)

