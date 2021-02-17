Left Menu

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev powers past fellow Rublev to reach semi-finals

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev to sail into the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:01 IST
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev. Image Credit: ANI

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev to sail into the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday. Medvedev sealed the 125-minute long match after a victory over Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2. Medvedev, who has never lost to Rublev in four meetings, created the first breakpoint of the match in the fourth game.

The World No. four Medvedev continued his winning momentum and clinched the game in three consecutive sets. Medvedev won 80 per cent of first serves and struck 14 aces to Rublev's eight. Earlier, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in the tournament at the Rod Laver Arena to register a place in the semi-finals.

It was an intense clash between the two top-ranked players as the sixth-ranked Zverev fought till the end against the Serbian in a bid to progress to the next round of the tournament. Djokovic came from behind and after losing the first set he won the clash 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(8) that lasted for three hours and 30 minutes.

German started the game on a high note as he clinched the first set in a tie-breaker despite facing a tough challenge from the world number one. After going down in the match, Djokovic came out with all guns blazing and claimed the next two sets easily. He won five games in a row to steal the third set from Zverev, taking it 6-4.

In the fourth set, Zverev took the early lead but he could not hold it long as Djokovic saved nine of 12 break points, including a set point at 5-6 in the fourth set with an ace, to earn his sixth ATP head to head victory in eight matches against Zverev on Tuesday. The 33-year-old has now won 11 straight matches against top 10 players at Melbourne Park, dating back to his quarter-final loss to eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in 2014. (ANI)

