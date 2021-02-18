Left Menu

Man City beats Everton 3-1, moves 10 points clear in EPL

Following a corner, Everton could only half-clear Mahrezs cross and the ball fell for Foden, whose shot took a deflection off Coleman to beat Pickford on the England goalkeepers return to the side.City might have been expected to take complete control but instead conceded six minutes later.Coleman played an altogether different role in this one, picking out the run of Lucas Digne, who fired onto the post.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:18 IST
Man City beats Everton 3-1, moves 10 points clear in EPL

Manchester City moved 10 points clear in the Premier League as second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva powered Pep Guardiola's team to a 3-1 win at Everton.

A 17th straight win in all competitions — including 12 in a row in the league — wasn't looking so clear-cut after Richarlison cancelled out Phil Foden's opener for City before halftime on Wednesday. It was only the second time in the last nine league games City has failed to keep a clean sheet.

However, Mahrez regained the lead for City in the 63rd minute as he cut in from the right and bent the ball in off the far post. Silva scored with a similar strike in the 77th, also drifting in from the right and shooting low past Jordan Pickford.

With City becoming the first English top-flight side to start a calendar year with 10 consecutive league wins, it is getting harder to see who might deny Guardiola a third Premier League title.

This match should have been played in December, but was postponed at short notice due to a coronavirus outbreak within the City camp.

City arrived without in-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan because of his groin injury, but boasted a substitutes' bench containing the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and Fernandinho as City's squad nears full fitness.

But it was not the usual accomplished start by the leaders, with some sloppy passing allowing Everton early glimpses of goal. Aymeric Laporte, preferred to John Stones at center back, almost fluffed a clearance in front of goal with Richarlison closing in.

Gradually City tightened up its game as play shifted toward the other end, where Silva went down under a challenge from Michael Keane but saw his penalty shouts fall on deaf ears.

Everton had another problem, though, as Yerry Mina was slow to get up and the Colombian was replaced by Seamus Coleman.

The reshuffled back four was soon under scrutiny. Mason Holgate got a vital touch to stop Rodri's pass reaching the run of Joao Cancelo before Keane's header prevented Mahrez's cross from finding Gabriel Jesus at the far post.

And the pressure told with 32 minutes gone. Following a corner, Everton could only half-clear Mahrez's cross and the ball fell for Foden, whose shot took a deflection off Coleman to beat Pickford on the England goalkeeper's return to the side.

City might have been expected to take complete control but instead conceded six minutes later.

Coleman played an altogether different role in this one, picking out the run of Lucas Digne, who fired onto the post. The ball bounced out, hit Richarlison on the thigh and went in.

It was only the second Premier League goal City had conceded in 45 days, and, given the other was a Mohamed Salah's penalty for Liverpool, the first from open play.

The second half was be a different matter as City moved through the gears. Jesus, who had seven goals in his previous five against Everton, squandered a glorious chance when played in by Kyle Walker while Rodri headed Foden's corner narrowly wide.

Then came the goals from Mahrez and Silva, giving Guardiola the opportunity to ease De Bruyne back into action for his first minutes in almost a month. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House ramps up effort to tackle automotive chip shortage

Top economic and national security officials in the White House have launched a new effort to help the U.S. auto industry fight a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has forced production cuts worldwide, a White House official said...

Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens o...

NEWSMAKER-Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkeys new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging market...

Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League

Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021