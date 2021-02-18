Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 committee VP Endo: must elect new president as fast as possible

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 09:20 IST
Tokyo 2020 organising committee Vice-president Toshiaki Endo said on Thursday that a new president must be chosen as swiftly as possible, while observing due process.

Endo, speaking at the start of a board meeting, also said it had been "hugely damaging" to lose their president five months before the summer Games open. Former president Yoshiro Mori resigned last week after stirring up a furore with sexist remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

