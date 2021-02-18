Left Menu

Indian pro boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau to fight for vacant WBC youth title next month

Indian professional boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau will take on Ghanas Eric Quarm for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth World Super Featherweight title on March 6 in a bout that will be held behind closed doors at Aizawl, Mizoram owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 21-year-old Tlau is four-fight old in the professional circuit and has an unbeaten record, which includes two Technical Knockouts.

Updated: 18-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:45 IST
The 21-year-old Tlau is four-fight old in the professional circuit and has an unbeaten record, which includes two Technical Knockouts. He last competed on January 30 in Mumbai. He has a world ranking of 276 in the 57kg division at present.

''Mauricio Sulaiman, President of World Boxing Council has sanctioned an eight-round WBC Youth World Super Featherweight Title between LALRINSANGA TLAU (Mizoram, India) and ERIC QUARM (Ghana) to be held at Aizawl, Mizoram on 06 March 2021,'' the orgainser of the event, the Indian Boxing Council, said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Quarm has an accumulated experience of five fights, having won four of them. He last competed in December 2019 and had endured his first loss in that bout in Lagos.

The WBC sanction letter for the upcoming bout was received by IBC President Brigadier (Retd) PKM Raja, who will be responsible for the technical conduct of the event.

Brigadier Raja has previously served as Secretary General of the erstwhile Indian Amateur Boxing Federation and was also the chef-de-mission of the Indian Olympic contingent at the 2012 London Games.

The promoter of the event next month is Mujtaba Kamal from the Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management and LPS Fight Night Organising Committee.

''It will be televised live and due to the present COVID-19 situation, spectators may not be permitted,'' Raja said.

He also stated that Mizoram sports minister Robert Romawia Royte has assured support to the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

