Left Menu

Australian Open: Jennifer Brady beats Muchova, to face Naomi Osaka in final

Jennifer Brady beat Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova on Rod Laver Arena in three gruelling sets to earn a finals berth against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open on Thursday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:08 IST
Australian Open: Jennifer Brady beats Muchova, to face Naomi Osaka in final
Jennifer Brady after win in Australian Open semi-finals. Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Brady beat Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova on Rod Laver Arena in three gruelling sets to earn a finals berth against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open on Thursday. The American won the 115-minute long match against Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Brady was a semifinalist at the 2020 US Open but has gone one better at the Australian Open.

Muchova showed her gutsy win over Ash Barty was no fluke, coming back from a scratchy opening set to level the match and push the contest to the brink. However, Brady was the slightly steadier player at big moments and she sealed victory after a torturous final service game on her fifth match point. She will now face Osaka in the finals on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Osaka secured a spot in the women's singles final of the tournament after an impressive win over Serena Williams. In the semi-final match, Osaka registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Williams to advance to the fourth Grand Slam final of her career and put herself one win away from her second Australian Open crown.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams had been 8-0 in Australian Open semifinals over her legendary career, but took her first loss in this round Down Under against Osaka. Williams, playing her milestone 20th Australian Open, was unable to reach her 34th Grand Slam final and ninth Australian Open final after the defeat.

During the match, Osaka looked scratchy early on and was behind 0-2 in the opening set, but from there she was rarely troubled, rattling off a string of games to clinch the first set. She then went on to win the second set to progress in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM should give clear statement on travel on Monday- easyJet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson should give a clear statement on the path for international travel when he sets out plans next week to ease COVID-19 restrictions on the economy, the boss of airline EasyJet said on Monday.We also know that Mond...

Police rampage targets striking railway workers in Myanmar

Demonstrators against Myanmars military takeover returned to the streets Thursday after a night of armed intimidation by security forces in the countrys second-biggest city.The police rampage in a Mandalay neighborhood where state railway w...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks end 9-day winning streak; Turkish central bank decision due

Emerging-market stocks broke their longest winning streak since June on Thursday as concerns about spreading variants of the coronavirus gave investors an opportunity to cash in, while Turkeys lira was muted ahead of a central bank meeting....

Foreign envoys visiting J-K reach Jammu; to meet Lt Guv, several delegations

Envoys of several countries, including member states of the European Union, visiting Jammu and Kashmir reached here on Thursday to assess the efforts made to strengthen democratically-elected local bodies.They will meet Lieutenant Governor ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021