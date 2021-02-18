Learn About Esports: How It Is Done and Where You Can Study It

In this digital world, you don't have to play on the grass to feel immersed in your favorite sport. The covid-19 pandemic saw significant sports world changes: no matches in the stadiums, no soccer weekends, and no participating in physically exerting sporting activities.

If not for esports, we would have as well forgotten that sports exist. Esports provide people with more or less the same experience that physical sports would. Players get to experience the spirit of teamwork, strategy, and communication.

An interesting thing to know is that just like traditional sports, there are scholarships for esports. Up to date, many players who have participated in leagues have won scholarship opportunities.

How it is done in schools

The last year saw an increase in the integration of esports in education. Schools are encouraging students to join esports and participate in leagues after realizing the positive effects it has on students.

Students participating in esports have improved attention, problem-solving skills, and confidence.

High schools have made this possible by starting esports teams. This is what it takes to create an esports club:

Finding educators with interest in gaming. Finding a teacher that will endorse esports in the school is the first step. Letting everyone know about the club. This is to draw interest from gamers or students who are interested in esports to join. Let all stakeholders know to also get support to get the club up and running. Design a structure for the club, recruit, and communicate. Have an official structure of meeting times for the club members. Continue recruiting students and have a defined communication structure.

This is how schools integrate esports into their activities. Once the club is stable, then the mentor can start thinking of how students can compete.

Esports as an area of study

An interesting thing worth noting is you will come across students searching 'do my essay for me' to get assistance with their essays and studies. What does this mean? Esports is becoming part of school programs.

Esports is being taught in institutes of higher learning. Though it may be unconventional, the learners do essays, assessment tests, and assignments just like English and psychology students. Universities offer a wide range of esports courses like marketing, esports management, and other degree programs.

Esports has also been integrated into other courses like business management.

Career opportunities for esports graduates

Esports courses prepare learners for tons of career opportunities. Some of the jobs within esports include: being a professional player, product manager, referee, broadcasting crew, events manager, and an analyst or coach, to mention a few.

It is a lucrative field, and for this reason, the demand for esports education has substantially increased.

How to start a career in esports

If you are looking to start a career in esports, here is what you need to do.

Identify a niche

As earlier indicated, you have many options when it comes to the esports career path to choose. You need to be aware of what exactly you want to do. Some research could be helpful in this case. Also, if possible, you could get some work experience to have a feel of what the esports industry is like.

This way, you can uncover what you would love to do. Specializing in one area allows you to focus and excel in the particular field. More so, it will enable you to choose something that works for you in both skills and likes.

Volunteer in esports companies

Volunteering will equip you with an experience that will also come in handy in the classroom. At the end of the course, you will also be an attractive candidate to employers.

Take an esports course

By now, you should have identified which career path you want to take in esports. More esports career opportunities are emerging, and universities have realized the need to include esports in their curriculum.

Where can you learn esports?

The demand for esports skills and expertise has seen an increase in the supply of esports education. There are tons of esports courses online. Some are free, and some are paid for.

Many universities today offer esports degrees. Some of the colleges, too, provide scholarships to students that show prowess and a passion for esports. By taking these courses, learners open themselves up for lucrative careers.

Conclusion

Esports can be considered an emerging trend in education. It has been growing over the past decade as gamers have continued to enjoy immersive gaming without stepping into the field. The ripple effect has been an increase in demand for esports professionals.

Colleges are offering esports degrees and even scholarships to motivate students to pursue careers in this area. The introduction of esports in schools begins at the junior level by introducing esports clubs in high school.

Learners at this level can gain valuable skills that will help them in higher learning and their careers. By learning esports in the classroom, the students expand their career options. Esports as a career choice is excellent as more opportunities are lying ahead in this industry.

Choose an esports niche and start setting up your career.

