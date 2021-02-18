Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka shatters Serena's aura to reach final

The intimidation factor of Serena Williams lasted two games for Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open on Thursday before she turned the tables on the American great and stormed into her second Melbourne final with a dominant 6-3 6-4 win at Rod Laver Arena. After dropping serve and falling 2-0 behind, Osaka said she needed to focus on her own game to end Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:28 IST
Tennis-Osaka shatters Serena's aura to reach final
Image Credit: ANI

The intimidation factor of Serena Williams lasted two games for Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open on Thursday before she turned the tables on the American great and stormed into her second Melbourne final with a dominant 6-3 6-4 win at Rod Laver Arena.

After dropping serve and falling 2-0 behind, Osaka said she needed to focus on her own game to end Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. "I was definitely really nervous," Osaka told reporters.

"It's very intimidating to serve for the first game and see her on the other side of the net. "I was worried about what she would do if I were to hit a soft ball. Yeah, I think when it was like 2-0, I was just telling myself to control what I can control and try to play within myself instead of thinking about what she would do or anything like that."

Osaka has now beaten Williams at two Grand Slams, having toppled her in a stormy U.S. Open final in 2018 for her first major title. Set to battle Jennifer Brady on Saturday for a fourth Grand Slam title by the age of 23, Osaka is rapidly developing the aura that helped Williams to nearly two-dozen major trophies.

Certainly she played Williams' role of aggressor in their match, firing down bazooka forehands that the 39-year-old struggled to retrieve. She showed Williams-esque ruthlessness too, hammering down four first serves to close out the match.

The Japanese third seed will be heavily favoured to defeat another American in Brady, who she beat in three sets in the U.S. Open semi-finals. "For me, I have this mentality that people don't remember the runners-up," said 2019 champion Osaka, unbeaten in all three of her Grand Slam finals.

"You might, but the winner's name is the one that's engraved. "I think I fight the hardest in the finals. I think that's where you sort of set yourself apart

"It's something that I think .... I don't know, it's like the biggest fight." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India PC mkt clocks 27% growth in Q4 to 2.9mn units: IDC

The PC market in India continued its growth momentum registering 27 per cent growth in shipment at 2.9 million units in the December 2020 quarter from 2.3 million units in the year-ago period, as per research firm IDC.However, the market - ...

Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK trade body says

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants behaving like a school yard bully, the head of the UKs news media trade group said. News Media Associatio...

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh....

FIL Industries bags CII cold chain award

Jammu and Kashmir-based FIL industries has been conferred a national award by the CII in the category of backward integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards, the company said on Thursday.FIL group is a diversified business organisation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021