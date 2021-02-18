Left Menu

Ankit Narwal starts boxing campaign with win in Montenegro

2019 ASBC Youth Asian Boxing Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) started his campaign with a convincing win to enter the quarter-finals of the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:09 IST
Ankit Narwal starts boxing campaign with win in Montenegro
Boxer Ankit Narwal . Image Credit: ANI

2019 ASBC Youth Asian Boxing Championship silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) started his campaign with a convincing win to enter the quarter-finals of the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament. Haryana Boy Ankit, who has won three successive gold medals at Khelo India Games displayed his brilliant attacking prowess and started with a flurry of punches from the start to register a resounding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan's Lazizbel Fattoev and moved to the quarter-finals where he will face Ukraine's Ratmir Turchaninov.

It wasn't a flawless day for India though as Meitei Sanjarmbam (56kg) and Vishal (7kg) lost their pre-quarterfinal bouts against Ukraine's Dmytro Todorov and Ukraine's Nurisiom Ismoilov respectively. Later tonight, seven Indian boxers will be looking to secure a podium finish when they enter the ring for their quarter-final bouts. Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) will be looking to start her campaign with a win, when she faces Finland's Evelina Taimi, late on Thursday night.

Other Women boxers in the quarters and in fray for the medal are Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg). Meanwhile, four men boxers, Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Jugnoo (91+ kg) will be in contention for bronze medal. The 30th edition of the Adriatic Pearl Youth Tournament will go on till February 22. And with the presence of strong competition from twelve countries including boxing powerhouses such as Russia and Ukraine, the upcoming tournament will provide a good opportunity for Indian youth boxers to get into much-needed match practice ahead of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships which is scheduled in Poland from April 10-24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India PC mkt clocks 27% growth in Q4 to 2.9mn units: IDC

The PC market in India continued its growth momentum registering 27 per cent growth in shipment at 2.9 million units in the December 2020 quarter from 2.3 million units in the year-ago period, as per research firm IDC.However, the market - ...

Facebook 'bully' move in Australia shows need for regulation, UK trade body says

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia shows why countries around the world need robust regulation to stop tech giants behaving like a school yard bully, the head of the UKs news media trade group said. News Media Associatio...

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh....

FIL Industries bags CII cold chain award

Jammu and Kashmir-based FIL industries has been conferred a national award by the CII in the category of backward integration at the 5th CII Cold Chain Awards, the company said on Thursday.FIL group is a diversified business organisation wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021