Sudeva Delhi FC set to face stern NEROCA challenge

Crucial points are up for grabs when debutants Sudeva Delhi FC clash against NEROCA FC in an I-League match at the KBK Stadium here on Friday.

Seventh-placed Sudeva are coming into the match after a spirited 1-1 draw against former champions Aizawl FC in their last match and they would be looking for all three points in the race for the top six spots.

They currently have nine points from seven matches.

''It was a high pressing game against Aizawl, and I am delighted with the team performance -- they were focused, disciplined, and never lost hope. I hope they can continue showing these positive signs of the display every game we play,'' Sudeva head coach Chencho Dorji said.

''We are at the bottom half and need to get three points from this game. We will field our strongest eleven. NEROCA might not have found their rhythm yet, but they are still a strong opposition to face.'' NEROCA are 10th, just one place above the bottom after their 3-4 defeat to Real Kashmir FC. There is five-point difference between them and the sixth-placed team. With three matches remaining, NEROCA need a victory to ensure they don't stay on the bottom half.

''Every match is important. We win some, we lose some. We lost the game (against RKFC) in defending. I am working towards bettering the shape and compacting the defence. Result apart, the performance against Real Kashmir was very positive, and we want to carry on such performances,'' NEROCA head coach Gift Raikhan said.

''Sudeva is a very competitive side in every match they play. They might be a new team, but they have a talent pool of Indian players like Kean Lewis, Mahesh, and Naocha. We have done our homework, and I hope the clash between us will be a fantastic one,'' he added.

