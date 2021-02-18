MI buy Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh at IPL auction

Arjun, son of cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction here on Thursday.

The left-arm pacer had entered the IPL auction with the base price of Rs 20 lakh and was sold at the same price to the five-time IPL champions.

Arjun became the last player to go under the hammer during the auction and there was one bid for him and that was by Mumbai Indians. His celebrated father also played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The 21-year-old recently made his senior Mumbai team debut when he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, against Haryana.

So far, the left-handed batsman and left-arm pacer has played two matches for Mumbai in the T20 format, in which he has scored three runs and taken two wickets.

He came up through the ranks after playing age-group cricket tournaments and has also featured in the T20 Mumbai League.

The young player also recently did well in the prestigious Police Shield Tournament. Arjun has also bowled to Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team.

