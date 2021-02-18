The following are the top/expected stories at 2145 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *List of sold and unsold players after the IPL players' auction. *Report on Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim.

*Report of I-League match between Chennai City FC and Churchill Brothers.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LDALL AUCTION Record deal for Morris; Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 cr as 'SRK' makes presence felt in big IPL pay day for pacers, all-rounders Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year's IPL players' auction where South Africa's Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals and uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD ARJUN Arjun Tendulkar gets maiden IPL deal; Mumbai Indians pick him for base price Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The iconic Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's nascent cricketing career got a major fillip on Thursday when he was picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL players' auction, the last name to go under the hammer in Chennai.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SHAHRUKH This Shahrukh Khan too aims to carve identity of his own By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Named after a Bollywood icon, drawing attention was no big deal for Tamil Nadu cricketer M Shahrukh Khan but what fetched him an IPL contract worth Rs 5.25 was purely his big-hitting prowess that he displayed during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PUJARA Test specialist Pujara back in IPL fold after 2014, CSK buys him at base price Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday returned to Indian Premier League after six years when Chennai Super Kings bought him at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at the IPL players' auction here.

SPO-IPL-AUCTION-OVERSEAS-EXPLAINER ACTION: Explaining the insane bids of Morris, Maxwell, Meredith, Richardson By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Glenn Maxwell's price again raised eye brows, Chris Morris forced franchises to break the bank and Indian fans will be vociferously googling Riley Meredith's credentials while trying to figure out how Jhye Richardson swooped a nearly 2 million dollar deal.

SPO-CRI-ENG-CURRAN England player Curran out of frame for 4th Test against India, will come with limited overs squad Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) All-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection during England's fourth Test against India beginning here on March 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic related travel restrictions, it was announced on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-CSA-ICC CSA approaches ICC, lodges complaint against CA for tour postponement Johannesburg, Feb 18 (PTI) An irked Cricket South Africa has finally lodged an official complaint with the ICC after Cricket Australia indefinitely postponed its national team's three-Test tour of that nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-ATH-IGP Dutee wins 100m sprint as Olympic hopefuls return to competition after 15 months Patiala, Feb 18 (PTI) Dutee Chand breezed to 100m victory in the Indian Grand Prix I athletics meet at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports here on Thursday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Punjab FC held to 1-1 draw by Real Kashmir Kalyani, Feb 18 (PTI) Punjab FC's three-match winning streak in the I-League came to a halt when they drew with Real Kashmir FC 1-1 in a top of the table clash at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-PRO Indian pro boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau to fight for vacant WBC youth title next month New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Indian professional boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau will take on Ghana's Eric Quarm for the vacant World Boxing Council Youth World Super Featherweight title on March 6 in a bout that will be held behind closed doors at Aizawl, Mizoram owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-BOX-YOUTH Asian youth silver-winner Ankit Narwal enters quarters of tourney in Montenegro New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) advanced to the quarter-finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro with a comfortable opening-round win.

SPO-TENNIS-AITA-AGE FRAUD AITA promises to crack whip at age fraud suspects ahead of Nationals By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Taking note of the parents' demand and as promised by the previous dispensation, the national tennis federation (AITA) is gearing up to crack the whip on age fraud suspects ahead of the upcoming 2020 National Championships.

SPO-TT-NATIONALS Manika clinches women's singles singles title in TT Nationals for second time Panchkula, Feb 18 (PTI) Star paddler Manika Batra clinched her second title by defeating Reeth Rishya 4-2 in the women’s singles final of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-DERBY-PREVIEW ISL's Kolkata derby: SCEB can spoil ATMB's top spot hopes and ACL qualification Margao, Feb 18 (PTI) Already out of the play-offs reckoning, a beleagured SC East Bengal would look to spoil arch-rivals and leaders ATK Mohun Bagan's party when they face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-ODI-IND-VENUE 3rd India vs England ODI could be shifted to Mumbai to ensure smooth departure: Maharashra CA Pune, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Thursday said that there have been some ongoing discussions with the BCCI to shift the final ODI between India and England slated on March 28 from Pune to Mumbai to facilitate smooth departure of the visiting team.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-AIZAWL Aizawl FC thrash Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in I-League Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) Former champions Aizawl FC thrashed Mohammedan Sporting 3-0 in a fine display of attacking football in an I-League match here on Thursday.

