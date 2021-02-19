Soccer-Spain qualify for Women's Euro 2022 with 13-0 win
Spain forwards Esther Gonzalez and Jennifer Hermoso scored five goals apiece as the visitors crushed Azerbaijan 13-0 to secure a place at the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.Reuters | Baku | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:19 IST
Spain forwards Esther Gonzalez and Jennifer Hermoso scored five goals apiece as the visitors crushed Azerbaijan 13-0 to secure a place at the Women's Euro 2022 tournament. Levante striker Esther netted the game's first four goals between the 21st and 31st minutes in qualifying Group D as Jorge Vilda's side ran riot in a dominant display.
Hermoso then bagged her first two goals before the break to send the visitors in 6-0 up at halftime at the ASK Arena. Mariona Caldentey, Eva Navarro and Nerea Eizaguirre all got on the scoresheet after the interval, while Esther added another goal to her first-half tally three minutes from time.
Hermoso also hit three more in the second period, which saw her become Spain's record scorer with 42, as Spain booked a place at the finals in England next year. The Women's Euro, originally scheduled for this year but postponed by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to take place from July 6-31 2022.
