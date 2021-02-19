ISL 7: Jamil set sights on SC East Bengal clash after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil has set his sights on the team's upcoming match and said his side will have to do their best to secure a win over SC East Bengal. NorthEast United FC rescued a last-gasp point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave Chennaiyin an early lead before goals from Imran Khan and Deshorn Brown put NorthEast in front at the halftime interval. The Marina Machans reestablished their lead through a Manuel Lanzarote penalty and Chhangte's second goal of the match but a late injury-time spotkick by Luis Machado meant that the teams had to share the spoils. "For our remaining games, we are thinking about the next game against SC East Bengal, they are a good side. We have to do our best and everything will be fine," Jamil said after the match.

Reflecting on the draw, Jamil rued his side's lack of concentration after the break but praised their fighting spirit. "Yes, you can say that the lack of concentration [led to them scoring twice in quick succession after the break] but we came back into the game, which is a good point... I don't have any doubt [about the team's fighting spirit]. All the boys work very hard and that's a good plus point," he said.

NorthEast United will take on SC East Bengal on February 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)