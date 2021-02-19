Left Menu

ISL 7: Jamil set sights on SC East Bengal clash after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil has set his sights on the team's upcoming match and said his side will have to do their best to secure a win over SC East Bengal.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:15 IST
ISL 7: Jamil set sights on SC East Bengal clash after draw against Chennaiyin
NorthEast United FC interim coach Khalid Jamil (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After witnessing a 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC interim head coach Khalid Jamil has set his sights on the team's upcoming match and said his side will have to do their best to secure a win over SC East Bengal. NorthEast United FC rescued a last-gasp point against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave Chennaiyin an early lead before goals from Imran Khan and Deshorn Brown put NorthEast in front at the halftime interval. The Marina Machans reestablished their lead through a Manuel Lanzarote penalty and Chhangte's second goal of the match but a late injury-time spotkick by Luis Machado meant that the teams had to share the spoils. "For our remaining games, we are thinking about the next game against SC East Bengal, they are a good side. We have to do our best and everything will be fine," Jamil said after the match.

Reflecting on the draw, Jamil rued his side's lack of concentration after the break but praised their fighting spirit. "Yes, you can say that the lack of concentration [led to them scoring twice in quick succession after the break] but we came back into the game, which is a good point... I don't have any doubt [about the team's fighting spirit]. All the boys work very hard and that's a good plus point," he said.

NorthEast United will take on SC East Bengal on February 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google names exec to oversee responsible AI research after staff unrest

Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday named Marian Croak, one of its few Black executives, to oversee research on responsible artificial intelligence AI after weeks of internal anger over its firing of a prominent Black scientist.Google confirme...

Assam Rifles seizes tortoises, reptiles, in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles has seized sometortoises, reptiles, exotic seeds and apprehended one personin Mizorams Champhai district, a statement issued by theparamilitary force said.A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Departmentseized 29 leopard...

Thailand reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Thailand on Friday reported 130 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 25,241.One additional death was confirmed, taking fatalities to 83 overall, the countrys COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Also Read Thailand lse-maj...

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazons upcoming comedy series Harlem.The show, created by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as A Different World and Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021