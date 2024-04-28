Left Menu

Ryan Edwards Extends Stay at Chennaiyin FC Till 2025

Defender Ryan Edwards has extended his contract with Chennaiyin FC and he will remain with the Indian Super League club until 2025.Edwards was the CFC captain for the 2023-24 season and made an overall 25 appearances in all competitions along with two goals and one assist. Edwards has in the past played for Scottish team Dundee United, making 112 appearances with eight goals in three seasons.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:49 IST
Edwards was the CFC captain for the 2023-24 season and made an overall 25 appearances in all competitions along with two goals and one assist. "Ryan's extension is already one of the biggest signings for the upcoming season. It was important that we kept someone who knows what we're doing at this club and where we want to take it," head coach Owen Coyle said in a statement. Edwards has in the past played for Scottish team Dundee United, making 112 appearances with eight goals in three seasons. He also made 92 appearances in the Scottish first division. He said, "I am forward to another season in ISL and after a good first step in qualifying for the playoffs, hopefully this time I can help lead the team towards winning some silverware." Edwards captained the Blackburn FC side which reached the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2011-12.

