Can't wait to wear MI jersey, says die-hard fan Arjun Tendulkar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:45 IST
Pacer Arjun Tendulkar cannot wait for his maiden IPL stint to start with Mumbai Indians and thanked the coaches for having faith in him after being picked by the five-time champions at the players' auction.

The 21-year-old, son of iconic former captain Sachin Tendulkar, got a major fillip on Thursday when he was bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

His celebrated father hasn't just played for the franchise but is also the mentor of the side, which is the most successful team in the IPL.

''Since childhood I have always been a die hard fan of Mumbai Indians. I would like to thank the coaches and support staff who showed faith in me.

''I am excited to join the MI Paltan and can't wait to wear the blue and gold,'' Arjun said in a video message posted on MI's twitter handle.

Arjun has been a net bowler for the franchise for the past two-three seasons.

He recently made his senior Mumbai team debut when he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, against Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

