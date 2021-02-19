Cricket-Vaas named Sri Lanka fast bowling coach for Windies tour

Left Menu

Vaas, who has been working as the fast bowling coach at SLC's high-performance centre, quit international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 tests.

Sri Lanka appointed former pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas as the team's fast bowling coach for their tour of West Indies on Friday following the exit of Australian David Saker. Saker, who took over the job in December 2019, quit on Thursday citing personal reasons, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) statement said.

Vaas, who has been working as the fast bowling coach at SLC's high-performance centre, quit international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 tests. Sri Lanka will play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals plus two tests - all behind closed doors in Antigua from March 3.

