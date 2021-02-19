Left Menu

Rugby-Reds hammer Waratahs in Super Rugby AU opener

Runners-up in last year's first edition of the Australian domestic competition, the Reds scored 27 unanswered points in the first half after Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon had opened the scoring in front of a modest crowd at Lang Park. Fullback Jock Campbell, hooker Alex Mafi and winger Filipo Daugunu crossed in the space of nine minutes to give the home side an imposing early advantage in the latest edition of an inter-state rivalry that goes back to 1882.

An early three-try blitz set the Queensland Reds on course to a record 41-7 victory over New South Wales Waratahs in the Super Rugby AU season-opener on a muggy Friday night in Brisbane. Runners-up in last year's first edition of the Australian domestic competition, the Reds scored 27 unanswered points in the first half after Waratahs skipper Jake Gordon had opened the scoring in front of a modest crowd at Lang Park.

Fullback Jock Campbell, hooker Alex Mafi and winger Filipo Daugunu crossed in the space of nine minutes to give the home side an imposing early advantage in the latest edition of an inter-state rivalry that goes back to 1882. The Waratahs' hopes of fighting their way back into the match suffered a hammer blow just before half-time when centre Izaia Perese was shown a red card on debut for a tip tackle on Hunter Paisami.

Under law variations being used in the competition, the dismissal left the visitors short-handed for only 20 minutes before the Waratahs were allowed to replace the former Reds player. The second half was a scrappy affair as the energy-sapping humidity took its toll and it was not until 10 minutes from time that Daugunu scored his second try to earn the bonus point, with Ilaisa Droasese adding a fifth at the death.

Reds skipper James O'Connor had a flawless night from the tee, kicking two penalties and five conversions, and played an integral role in the best try of the night. O'Connor went to the blindside and sent Jordan Petaia down the touchline before taking a return pass from the Wallabies centre and finding Campbell on his inside, leaving the fullback with a clear run to the tryline.

The inaugural champions ACT Brumbies visit Western Force in the second game of the opening round later on Friday evening as Super Rugby returns to Perth for the first time since 2017.

