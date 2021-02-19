Australian Open: Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to book final berth against Djokovic

Russia's Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open final for the first time with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday. With this win, world no. 4 extended his winning streak to 20 matches as he outclassed his opponent in two hours and nine minutes.

Tsitsipas, who ousted Rafael Nadal in the previous match, failed to put up a fighting encounter against Russian in the semi-final match at the Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev landed 17 aces and won 88 per cent of first-serve points (49/56) en route to victory. Medvedev will now face World no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the summit clash on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. (ANI)

