Australian Open: Medvedev beats Tsitsipas to book final berth against Djokovic
Russia's Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open final for the first time with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday.ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:52 IST
Russia's Daniil Medvedev advanced to the Australian Open final for the first time with a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final on Friday. With this win, world no. 4 extended his winning streak to 20 matches as he outclassed his opponent in two hours and nine minutes.
Tsitsipas, who ousted Rafael Nadal in the previous match, failed to put up a fighting encounter against Russian in the semi-final match at the Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev landed 17 aces and won 88 per cent of first-serve points (49/56) en route to victory. Medvedev will now face World no. 1 Novak Djokovic in the summit clash on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Russia's Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Australian Open cohort at 'relatively low risk' from COVID-19 case
Melbourne imposes new virus restrictions as Australian Open tennis hotel worker tests positive
Tennis-Testing times for Australian Open organisers after COVID-19 case
Tennis-No change to scheduled start of Australian Open, says Tiley
Tennis-Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisers