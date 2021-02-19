Left Menu

Tennis-Pressure is all on Djokovic in the final, says Medvedev

Djokovic will bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown in total to draw closer to Roger Federer's and Rafa Nadal's all-time record of 20. Yet Medvedev has now won 20 successive matches and 12 against top-10 opponents, including beating Djokovic on the way to winning the ATP Finals.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:55 IST
Tennis-Pressure is all on Djokovic in the final, says Medvedev

After giving Stefanos Tsitsipas a semi-final bruising on Friday, Daniil Medvedev fired a mental barb at Novak Djokovic ahead of their Australian Open decider, declaring the pressure was all on the Serbian champion's shoulders.

The relentless Russian will contest his first final at Melbourne Park on Sunday and look to claim his maiden Grand Slam title after beating Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic will bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown in total to draw closer to Roger Federer's and Rafa Nadal's all-time record of 20.

Yet Medvedev has now won 20 successive matches and 12 against top-10 opponents, including beating Djokovic on the way to winning the ATP Finals. "First of all, I like that I don't have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight times he was here in the finals," Medvedev said.

"It's he who has all the pressure, you know, getting to Roger, Rafa and the Grand Slams (record). "So I just hope that I'm going to get out there, show my best tennis.

"As we see, I can win (against) some big names if I play good. That's the main part. (Djokovic) has, for sure, more experience but more things to lose as well." Before Medvedev's semi-final, Djokovic told Eurosport "the new generation" of players had a lot of work to do and he would not "hand it over" to them.

Medvedev responded: "When Novak says he's not going to hand anything to somebody, I believe him. "So I know that to beat him you need to just show your best tennis."

Djokovic also praised Medvedev as the "man to beat" in Melbourne and for two brilliant sets, the Russian lived up to the billing. He was a break up in the third before a wobble on serve brought Tsitsipas and an army of Greek fans back into the game.

Yet he broke Tsitsipas again and served out the match with authority. The 25-year-old Muscovite famously riled the crowd at the 2019 U.S. Open before winning them over in a brave five-set loss to Nadal in the final.

However, he admitted he was thrown by the baying crowd on Friday after playing in empty stadiums for matches during the five-day lockdown in Melbourne. "I got a little bit tight, not because of the score at all but more because of the crowd... When you're used to playing with a crowd, it's one thing," said Medvedev.

"Here it did get into my head. I'm happy that I managed to change my focus and change the momentum at the end of the third set."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 15 per cent drop in crime rate in 2020: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police registered 2,66,070 cases under the Indian Penal Code in 2020, a drop of more than 15 per cent as against 2019, officials said on Friday.While there was a decline in the number of crimes against women, cases of snatching an...

Alpine skiing-Faivre wins giant slalom for France as Pinturault misses out

Mathieu Faivre became the first Frenchman for more than 50 years to win giant slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships as team mate Alexis Pinturault skied out in his second run on Friday.Pinturault had set a searing pace in the...

Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi re' to come out in August

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial AtrangiRe, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. The ...

Toolkit case:Some media coverage of FIR against Disha sensational, prejudicial, HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers protest indicates sensationalism and prejudicial repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021