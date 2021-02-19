Left Menu

Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury

Tolisso has played 23 times for France, most recently against Croatia in the Nations League in October.His injury deepens the problems facing Bayern after midfielder Thomas Mller and defender Benjamin Pavard both went into isolation following positive coronavirus tests.Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez could return against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after missing three weeks following their own virus positives.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:14 IST
Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will be out for at least three months after tearing a tendon in his left thigh in training, coach Hansi Flick said Friday.

Tolisso's injury comes ahead of a Champions League game at Lazio on Tuesday and could affect his chances of making France's squad for this year's European Championship.

Flick said Tolisso was in ''enormous pain'' when he was hurt during training on Thursday and has already undergone an operation on his thigh.

''He will get the time and he has all the support he needs from the club and the coaching staff,'' Flick said. ''He was very shocked and sad about this injury.'' Tolisso has played 22 games for Bayern this season and scored three goals, including one in Bayern's 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Monday. Tolisso has played 23 times for France, most recently against Croatia in the Nations League in October.

His injury deepens the problems facing Bayern after midfielder Thomas Müller and defender Benjamin Pavard both went into isolation following positive coronavirus tests.

Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez could return against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after missing three weeks following their own virus positives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, allies will win over 100 seats in Assam polls: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Friday claimed that the Congress and itsallies will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly pollsin Assam, where the ruling BJP has set a similar target.The chief minister was speaking to rep...

600 artisans to participate in 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen from almost every state are participating in the 26th Hunar Haat organised by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs from February ...

Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala alleges corruption in deep sea trawling deal

Leader of Opposition LoP in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Friday alleged corruption in a Rs 5000-crore deal the Kerala government is said to have signed to open up deep-sea fishing in the Kerala waters to EMCC International Pvt. Ltd...

Ready to become Kerala chief minister, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC E Sreedharan on Friday said he is ready to become the Chief Minister if Bharatiya Janata Party BJP comes to power in Kerala. If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021