Left Menu

Olympics-Russia to compete under ROC acronym in Tokyo as part of doping sanctions

Russian athletes will compete under the acronym ROC at the Tokyo Olympics this year, as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:13 IST
Olympics-Russia to compete under ROC acronym in Tokyo as part of doping sanctions

Russian athletes will compete under the acronym ROC at the Tokyo Olympics this year, as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The full name of the Russian Olympic Committee could not be used and team flags would bear the logo of the committee, it said.

If the word Russian could not be removed from team uniforms, the term 'Neutral Athlete' must be added. "All public displays of the organisation's participant name should use the acronym 'ROC', not the full name "Russian Olympic Committee", the IOC said in a statement.

The logo of the Russian Olympic Committee consists of three flames in the national Russian flag colours with the Olympic rings below them. Russian athletes have been banned from competing under their national flag and anthem at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Beijing winter Olympics in 2022 and world championships in all sports in 2021 and 2022 as part of sanctions issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the duration of the sanctions was halved to two years by a Swiss Court last year. "The Russian Olympic Committee will submit a proposed musical score to be played for all ceremonies," the IOC said.

"This musical score will be subject to the IOC Executive Board's approval." Russia's doping woes have snowballed since a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found evidence of mass doping among the country's track and field athletes.

Many Russian athletes were sidelined from the past two Olympics and the country was deprived of its flag at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games in southern Russia. Russia, which has in the past acknowledged some shortcomings in its implementation of anti-doping policies, denies running a state-sponsored doping programme.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP takes up teachers' salary issue in poll-bound West Bengal, conducts protest march highlighting demands

By Joymala Bagchi With Assembly polls drawing close in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has taken up the cudgels on behalf of teachers in the state who have intensified their protest against the state government demanding regular...

JKEDI inks MoU with HED, 'We HUB' for promoting startups, entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute JKEDI and Higher Education Department HED on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, an official spokesman said.Sepa...

Ukraine says taking oil product pipeline from Russia back into state hands

Ukraine is taking back into state hands a pipeline pumping oil products from Russia to Europe, it said on Friday, as it imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin.Medvedchuks office ...

HC notice to SIC on Rajiv case convict's Dutt remission plea

The Bombay High Court has issuednotice to the Maharashtra State Information Commission on aplea filed last year by a convict in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case seeking details of the early release ofactor Sanjay Dutt convicted in the 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021