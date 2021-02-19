Sevilla-Bengaluru United partnership is key to development at grassroots level: Gaurav Manchanda
After teaming up with Sevilla FC as part of the Spanish football club's expansion plans to grow its brand internationally, FC Bengaluru United owner and Founder of Nimida Sports Gaurav Manchanda said that the partnership will act as a key to development at the grassroots level football in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:07 IST
After teaming up with Sevilla FC as part of the Spanish football club's expansion plans to grow its brand internationally, FC Bengaluru United owner and Founder of Nimida Sports Gaurav Manchanda said that the partnership will act as a key to development at the grassroots level football in the country. With the help and guidance of its local partner, FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC aims to participate in technological innovation, development, and implementation projects addressing the sports industry and, simultaneously increase its footprint in one of the world's largest, young, and growing markets. "It is certainly the key to development at the grassroots level. Think this partnership is important for us to learn, grow and share. This is not meant to be a process for heist, this is certainly an organic process of growth. We have a long way to go not only as a club but also a footballer," Manchanda said in a virtual press conference on Friday.
"For us, it is a whole new phase where we can learn, we can grow and share the learnings from Sevilla FC. It is the city and the people of Bengaluru that is at the heart of this club. It is with that intent the club was found two years ago," he added. FC Bengaluru United is a young, high-performing team with a bright future, having already earned several plaudits in the Indian footballing circuit. The city and community of Bengaluru are at the heart of the club and it is with this foundational focus that the club intends to grow.ose Maria JCruz, General Director, Sevilla FC said: "After analysing the pros and cons and after implementing a much more in-depth implementation of our international strategy in number of areas, we have decided that India is our first and main strategic market. We have found the right kind of partner to initiate our process in India." (ANI)
