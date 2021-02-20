Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse

Instagram has announced a series of measures to deal with online abuse, including removing accounts of people who send abusive messages, and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see. Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham on Thursday warned that abuse towards Black players was becoming normalised and was "the biggest problem in the game at the moment".

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:39 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Arsenal winger Willian has become the latest Premier League player to be racially abused online and the Brazilian shared screenshots of the messages he received on social media. The 32-year-old Brazil international was targeted by two different users and he highlighted the messages on Instagram with the caption: "Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues."

Arsenal condemned the abuse and said anybody with a club membership that sends such messages would be banned. "We all need to work together to drive this behaviour out. This includes clubs, governing bodies, fans, media and politicians; but requires the help and commitment of social media companies," a club spokesperson was quoted as saying by British media.

"We commit to using our voice and network to strengthen measures and action taken by relevant authorities to punish those responsible for this abuse which affects us all." Willian is the second Black Arsenal player to face abuse this week after forward Eddie Nketiah was sent a racist message on Twitter ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-32 tie against Benfica.

Other Black players, including Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea's Reece James, West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers and Southampton's Alex Jankewitz have all been victims in recent weeks, prompting English soccer bodies to put pressure on social media companies to tackle the problem. Instagram has announced a series of measures to deal with online abuse, including removing accounts of people who send abusive messages, and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham on Thursday warned that abuse towards Black players was becoming normalised and was "the biggest problem in the game at the moment".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Washington will de-link its pause on some aid to Ethiopia from its policy on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a long-running dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.U.S. State Depart...

Dutch Senate approves law ensuring night-time curfew stays

The Dutch Senate on Friday backed emergency legislation submitted by the government to maintain a night-time coronavirus curfew after a court ruled earlier in the week that the measure lacked legal justification.Passed by a 45-13 vote, it e...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family; UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that t...

U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

The United States is concerned by Chinas recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.China, which has maritime sovereignty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021