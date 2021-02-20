Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM: won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summer

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly. "I told the meeting that I want to realise a safe and secure Olympics as testimony that human beings will have won the battle with the coronavirus," Suga told reporters following a virtual G7 summit meeting held on Friday.

Olympics: Russia to compete under ROC acronym in Tokyo as part of doping sanctions Russian athletes will compete under the acronym ROC at the Tokyo Olympics this year, as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday. The full name of the Russian Olympic Committee could not be used and team flags would bear the logo of the committee, it said.

Ex-MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested on DUI charge Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday in Florida on driving under the influence and another charge, multiple outlets reported. He was taken into custody by police in Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, and booked at the Orange County Corrections Department. Damon, 47, had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.20 percent, CBS Miami reported. That's more than two times the legal limit.

NBA: European talent powers overseas ratings boom The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week. The growth in Europe is being fuelled by a 15% increase in NBA League Pass subscriptions internationally, which makes games available to fans in more than 200 countries. A multi-year partnership with smart TV platform VIDAA has also boosted viewership.

Report: Ian Happ wins arbitration case against Cubs Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will earn $4.1 million in 2021 after winning his arbitration case against the team, according to multiple reports. Chicago submitted a $3.25 million salary figure.

Reports: Mets, RHP Taijuan Walker agree to $20M deal Right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday. According to multiple reports, Walker's deal includes a third-year option.

Medvedev sees off Tsitsipas to march into Australian Open final Russia's Daniil Medvedev lived up to Novak Djokovic's praise as the "man to beat" at the Australian Open when he charged into his first Melbourne Park final with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday. The rangy Medvedev wrapped the Greek fifth seed in a blanket of pressure at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena, capturing his 20th successive victory and 12th straight over top 10 opponents to earn a shot at ending Djokovic's dynasty in Sunday's decider.

Back in the great outdoors, NHL returns to roots The National Hockey League has been playing outdoor regular-season games since 2003 but on Saturday will get as close as it ever has to its outdoor pond hockey roots with a pair of games in Lake Tahoe. Just steps away from the lake on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course, the NHL has constructed a rink where the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights will play under the gaze of the snow-covered Sierra Nevada mountains but with no fans due to COVID-19 protocols.

Lakers F Anthony Davis to miss four weeks Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel says star forward Anthony Davis will miss four weeks as he recovers from a right Achilles tendon injury. Davis was re-examined by team doctors after Thursday night's 109-98 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Mertens, Sabalenka clinch Australian Open women's doubles title Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka beat Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3 to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday for their second Grand Slam trophy together. Seeded second at Melbourne Park, the pair won their maiden major at the 2019 U.S. Open and the victory at the Rod Laver Arena was their fifth title overall.

