Left Menu

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:29 IST
Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has "run its course" in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement has been a part of the Premier League and English Football League games since football resumed after the coronavirus shut down in June.

Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no longer has the effect that it originally did. "Fighting all forms of discrimination and creating an equal, inclusive society is something that we feel very passionately about," Cook said in a club statement ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Queens Park Rangers.

"But that is defined by much more than a gesture, which we feel has run its course and is no longer having the effect it first did eight months ago. "As footballers and role models we want to continue affecting change in a positive way but we also need support - from governing bodies and social media platforms, in particular - and want to see action rather than words or gestures."

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha recently said that taking a knee before matches is "degrading", while Championship side Brentford decided last week they would stop making the gesture and look for new ways to support racial equality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden believes US will be approaching normalcy by end of this year

President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans.Biden on Friday toured a manufacturing facility of Pfize...

Soccer-Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Bournemouth players will stop taking a knee before matches as they believe the gesture has run its course in the fight against racism and discrimination, captain Steve Cook said. The pre-match gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter mo...

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021