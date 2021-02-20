Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:50 IST
Tennis player Naomi Osaka (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Factbox on Japan's Naomi Osaka, who beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in the Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday. Born: Oct. 16, 1997, in Osaka, Japan

Age: 23 Grand Slam titles: 4 (Australian Open 2019, 2021; U.S. Open 2018, 2020)

EARLY LIFE * Born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, Osaka grew up idolizing 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

* Moved to New York when she was three years old and turned professional in 2013 aged 15. * Played in the main draw of a WTA event for the first time at Stanford in 2014. Beat Sam Stosur in the first round before losing to Andrea Petkovic.

CAREER TO DATE * Made her Grand Slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open in 2016, beating Elina Svitolina in the second round before losing to Victoria Azarenka.

* Cracked the top 100 in the world for the first time in April 2016 and the top 50 later in the year. * Named 2016 WTA "Newcomer of the Year" after making third-round appearances at three Grand Slams and reaching her first WTA final.

* Won her first WTA title in March 2018 in Indian Wells, beating Maria Sharapova, Karolina Pliskova, and Simona Halep along the way. * Beat Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title and finished the year ranked fifth in the world.

* Beat Petra Kvitova in the 2019 Australian Open final to become the first player since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win the next Grand Slam after her maiden major. * Beat Azarenka to win her second U.S. Open title in 2020. Osaka turned up for each of her seven matches wearing a face mask carrying the name of a Black American to highlight racial injustice in the U.S.

* Beat Brady to win her second Australian Open title and fourth Grand Slam crown, extending her win streak to 21 matches.

