Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady, wins 2nd Aus Open title

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Saturday won her second Australian Open title and as a result her fourth Grand Slam.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:01 IST
Tennis player Naomi Osaka (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Saturday won her second Australian Open title and as a result her fourth Grand Slam. Osaka defeated America's Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday here at the Rod Laver Arena. Before this, Osaka had won the Australian Open in 2019.

With this win, Osaka has also improved her ranking and she is now the world number two women's singles player. 23-year-old Osaka was in no mood to slow down and she made a winning charge in the first set. Brady was able to stand up to her for a while, but in the end, Osaka displayed her class and won the first set 6-4.

Osaka continued from where she left off and she easily wrapped up the second set, winning the match without breaking into a sweat. This was the first-ever Grand Slam final for Brady.

Earlier, Osaka had defeated Serena Williams in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Osaka has now won the Australian Open twice and she also has two US Open titles to her name.

Australian Open men's final will be played on Sunday and it will be played between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic had defeated Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals while Medvedev outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals. (ANI)

