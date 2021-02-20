Left Menu

Suryakumar, Kishan, Tewatia picked in Indian team for England T20s

Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia were on Saturday named in Indias 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England.Yadav finally breaks into the team after consistent performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:03 IST
Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia were on Saturday named in India's 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England.

Yadav finally breaks into the team after consistent performances for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Kishan, who also plays Mumbai Indians, has been been in red hot form in white-ball cricket and has been rewarded and will be second stumper in the side along with Risabh Pant.

Haryana's Tewatia too made the cut after a memorable IPL.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Manosh Pandey have been dropped while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

