Liverpool conceded completely unnecessary first goal: Klopp analyses defeat against Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp analyzed his team's defeat against Everton and said they conceded a "completely unnecessary" first goal before adding that his side failed to capitalise on their chances in the match.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:12 IST
Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp analyzed his team's defeat against Everton and said they conceded a "completely unnecessary" first goal before adding that his side failed to capitalise on their chances in the match. Liverpool's dismal run in the Premier League continued after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Everton here on Saturday. It was Everton's first Premier League win at Anfield since 1999 and the victory powered them to go level on points with the Jurgen Klopp's side.

"We conceded a completely unnecessary first goal and we should not forget that. That's a big part of the game. There were two big parts. You have to defend and we have to score. In one situation we didn't defend well enough, so they could score, we made a mistake if you want. And we didn't use their mistakes or we didn't use the things we created. And that's why we have the result," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. Moreover, it was Liverpool's fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League.

During the match, Richarlison had put Everton ahead after just three minutes, latching on to James Rodriguez's through-ball before firing past Alisson. Jordan Henderson's volley had forced a fingertip save from Jordan Pickford before Alisson denied Seamus Coleman's header. Henderson then limped off to deepen Liverpool's injury woes in defence. In the 83rd minute, Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a penalty after fellow substitute Dominic-Calvert Lewin had been fouled by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Everton are seventh on the Premier League table with 40 points, below Liverpool on goal difference but having played a match fewer. (ANI)

