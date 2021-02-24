Left Menu

U19 European Championships cancelled for 2nd straight year

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ChampionsLeague)

The annual Under-19 European Championships in men's and women's soccer were canceled for the second straight year.

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

''The traveling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,'' UEFA said.

The men's tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

Women's qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.

The 2020 editions were canceled in Northern Ireland and Georgia, respectively for men and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

