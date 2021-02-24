Cricket-Australia spinner Swepson faces lengthy time out with neck fracture

Australia leg spinner Mitchell Swepson faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a rare neck fracture, his domestic team Queensland Bulls said on Wednesday. Swepson, who played three Twenty20 matches for Australia against India in December, felt pain in his neck before the Big Bash League.

Queensland said in a statement https://www.qldcricket.com.au/news/swepson-injury-update/2021-02-24 scans revealed a stress fracture in the C6 vertebrae, an uncommon injury for spinners. Swepson will be ruled out from bowling for six weeks before undergoing tests again to decide his next course of recovery. "I'm obviously extremely disappointed that I can't be out there playing for Queensland right now," said Swepson, who with 23 wickets was the Sheffield Shield's top wicket-taker in the first phase of the season in Adelaide.

Advertisement

"But I'm trying to remain positive and will be doing everything that I can to get some games in towards the end of the season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)