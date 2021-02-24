Left Menu

Pink Test: England win toss and opt to bat; Washington, Bumrah back in India's playing XI

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST
Pink Test: England win toss and opt to bat; Washington, Bumrah back in India's playing XI

England won an important toss and elected to bat against India in the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test here on Wednesday.

Local man Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Siraj in the India playing XI along with off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who comes back in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

England had Jofra Archer, Zak Crawley, James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow coming into the side. The players out from the last match are Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Stone.

Teams India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

