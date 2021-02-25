Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers players who broke COVID-19 rules back in training

In November, Rangers winger Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson received seven-game bans after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a private gathering. Rangers, who need seven points from their last eight games to clinch the title, host Royal Antwerp in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 fixture later on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:03 IST
Three Rangers first-team players who were removed from the squad for breaching COVID-19 protocols have returned to training, the Scottish Premiership leaders said. Midfielder Bongani Zungu, and defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey apologised to fans on the club website on Wednesday.

The trio, as well as striker Dapo Mebude and goalkeeper Brian Kinnear, who are both out on loan, were ordered to self-isolate for 10 days after local media reported they had attended a party in Glasgow which was broken up by police. A joint statement https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/supporter-update-1/4KcxScvSgLO4bSMkKEvQLw from manager Steven Gerrard and sporting director Ross Wilson said the club had accepted the players' apologies.

"We are both now satisfied that the players completely understand their obligations to our club and accept with sincerity the strong disciplinary sanctions that we have imposed upon them for letting us all down," the statement read.

They Glasgow club have a 4-3 lead from the first leg in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

