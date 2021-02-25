Left Menu

Rugby-France suspend training after new COVID-19 case - FFR

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:15 IST
Rugby-France suspend training after new COVID-19 case - FFR

France have suspended training following a new COVID-19 case within their Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday's game against Scotland, the French rugby federation said on Thursday.

The Six Nations on Wednesday said that the game would go ahead as planned, although 11 France players have now been infected in the past week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

