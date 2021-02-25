Left Menu

Cricket-England's Root rues poor start after Ahmedabad meltdown

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:33 IST
Cricket-England's Root rues poor start after Ahmedabad meltdown
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@cricketworldcup)

England captain Joe Root said the 10-wicket defeat inside two days does not define his team, and promised to bounce back after the comprehensive loss to India in the third test on Thursday. On a turning track that Root described as "challenging", England managed 112 in their first innings and were shot out for 81, their lowest against India, in the second.

All 10 English batsmen fell to spin in an abject second- innings batting capitulation. "A week like this doesn't define us as a team," Root said after England's second successive defeat dashed their hopes of making the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June.

"We know what we're capable of doing and we'll come back and use the hurt of this week as motivation going into that last game." Root was particularly upset how England threw away a decent start in the first innings after winning a crucial toss.

"Having won the toss and batted first, we felt like we got ourselves in a pretty good position there and we just didn't capitalise on it," Root said. "You get to that sort of position, you really want to make it count. Had we even got 250 on that wicket, that would have been a really good score."

Thirty wickets fell in two days, including 17 in Tuesday's final two sessions. Root claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to drag England back into the contest by dismissing India for 145.

Their batting, however, let them down again as Indian spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Aswin ran amok as the ball spun viciously. "It sums up the wicket up slightly," Root said. "If I'm getting five wickets on there then you can tell it is giving a fair amount of spin.

"It's nice to contribute but disappointing it's in a losing cause." Ahmedabad also hosts the fourth and final test starting on March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft, Amadeus form strategic partnership to reimagine travel industry

Tech giant Microsoft and Amadeus, IT provider for the travel and tourism industry, have formed a global strategic partnership to innovate and explore new productssolutions and create smoother travel experiences in the future using cloud tec...

Investors, depositor's trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi.

Investors, depositors trust, transparency top priority of the government, says PM Modi....

Two juveniles among 5 nabbed after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Five people, including two juveniles, allegedly involved in loot of cigarettes worth Rs 14 lakh from a private company in Greater Noida have been nabbed following a gunfight with police, officials said on Friday.Three of the accused got inj...

France won't escape new lockdown measures-hospital executive

France will not be able to avoid new lockdown measures given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the head of a Paris hospital emergencies unit told BFM TV on Friday.I do not understand what we are waiting for, said Philippe Juvin, adding the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021