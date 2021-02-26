Left Menu

Motor racing-Recovering Alonso to be absent from Alpine F1 launch

Fernando Alonso will take no part in media activities when his Alpine Formula One team present their new car next Tuesday, with the Spaniard recovering from surgery to his jaw after a road accident, the team said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:58 IST
Fernando Alonso will take no part in media activities when his Alpine Formula One team present their new car next Tuesday, with the Spaniard recovering from surgery to his jaw after a road accident, the team said on Friday. The 39-year-old double world champion left hospital on Feb. 15 after being in a collision with a car while cycling near his home in Switzerland.

"The sanitary situation and corresponding regulations in place do not allow him to do any communications and marketing activities while he undertakes his critical season preparation," the Renault-owned team said, without elaborating. The season starts in Bahrain on March 28 and Alonso will be one of the big stories as he makes his Formula One comeback this season after an absence of two years.

Renault, the team with which Alonso won his titles in 2005 and 2006, have renamed their works team as Alpine to promote their sportscar brand.

