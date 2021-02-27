Left Menu

Sailing-Spithill takes learnings into America's Cup challenge

Spithill led Oracle to successive America's Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2013 but their bid for a hat-trick of wins came unstuck in Bermuda four years ago when they were thrashed 8-1 by Team New Zealand. The 41-year-old will have his chance for a measure of revenge when he takes the helm of Italian challenger Luna Rossa from next Saturday and tries wrest the Auld Mug away from the holders in Auckland.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 08:50 IST
Sailing-Spithill takes learnings into America's Cup challenge

Australian helmsman Jimmy Spithill cannot wait for another crack at winning the America's Cup next week and a chance to put into action the lessons learned when he led Oracle Team USA to a crushing defeat in the 2017 edition of the event. Spithill led Oracle to successive America's Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2013 but their bid for a hat-trick of wins came unstuck in Bermuda four years ago when they were thrashed 8-1 by Team New Zealand.

The 41-year-old will have his chance for a measure of revenge when he takes the helm of Italian challenger Luna Rossa from next Saturday and tries wrest the Auld Mug away from the holders in Auckland. "I was really disappointed after Bermuda," he told the New Zealand Herald.

"We were going for three in a row. I was responsible and it was a big failure, but that's the great thing about sport -- defeat's nothing but education. "Defeat does that more so than winning. In defeat, I think you really learn a lot and, man, there's a lot of things I learned."

Luna Rossa crushed Britain's INEOS Team UK 7-1 in the Challenger Series final in Auckland last weekend but Spithill is aware that they face a huge challenge if they are to beat Team New Zealand in their home waters. "I'm really proud of the team and where we've come to, but the work is only just beginning," he added.

"We're going to be going up against the very best, and we're clearly underdogs." Spithill, who will share the helming with Francesco Bruni under skipper Max Sirena, said it had been a very different experience for him racing in an Italian crew.

"In this campaign, I've been forced out of my comfort zone in a completely different culture, completely different group, there was a lot of learning," he said. "I'm really thankful (they) gave me a shot, brought me into the Italian team and accepted me. I can't wait for another shot at the Cup."

The best of 13-race series begins on March 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny transferred to penal colony

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony, according to state media. Navalny remains behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-...

COVID-19 vaccine: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.The COVID-19 vaccine will ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021