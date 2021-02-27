Left Menu

Would like to have lengthy career like Moyes, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he dreams of emulating West Ham boss David Moyes' 'Buddha-like' sense of serenity.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:06 IST
Would like to have lengthy career like Moyes, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he dreams of emulating West Ham boss David Moyes' 'Buddha-like' sense of serenity. Guardiola's remarks come as Manchester City gets ready to lock horns against West Ham in the Premier League later on Saturday.

The Manchester City boss has praised Moyes for his longevity in management and he also said that he hopes to have a lengthy career like Moyes. "David Moyes -- I admire this type of person, like Roy Hodgson. They have had incredibly long careers. I would love to have their long careers for many years and have this passion to be manager and to do the job. The season speaks for itself. The way he understands football, he does it perfectly. He has a lot of experience. I dream of one day arriving in this position, where everything is calm. They live like a Buddha life -- in good and bad moments they are calm," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He always takes care of me. I cannot forget my first game in the Premier League was against Sunderland. He was the manager there and he was so kind, he gave me some advice about the Premier League. It's a real tough game because all the big clubs have suffered against them and they are a good team," he added. If City manages to win against West Ham, then the side would record 20th straight win across all competitions this season.

Manchester City is currently at the top of Premier League standings and the side is 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester United. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Making PM Modi's schemes flourish till grassroots will be real tribute to saint Ravidas: Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said real tributes can be paid to saint Ravidas by working to make policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi flourish till the grassroots level. It is our responsibility to follow the pa...

Lakhs take dip in Ganga on Maghi Purnima

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on Saturday. Devotees had begun to gather at the famous ghat from Friday itself for a bath in the river on t...

US FDA panel gives go-ahead to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

A US Food and Drug Administration FDA advisory panel on Friday endorsed Johnson Johnsons coronavirus vaccine and recommended the agency grant emergency authorisation. According to The Hill, this would be the countrys third vaccine one step...

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferraris decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021