Would like to have lengthy career like Moyes, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he dreams of emulating West Ham boss David Moyes' 'Buddha-like' sense of serenity. Guardiola's remarks come as Manchester City gets ready to lock horns against West Ham in the Premier League later on Saturday.

The Manchester City boss has praised Moyes for his longevity in management and he also said that he hopes to have a lengthy career like Moyes. "David Moyes -- I admire this type of person, like Roy Hodgson. They have had incredibly long careers. I would love to have their long careers for many years and have this passion to be manager and to do the job. The season speaks for itself. The way he understands football, he does it perfectly. He has a lot of experience. I dream of one day arriving in this position, where everything is calm. They live like a Buddha life -- in good and bad moments they are calm," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He always takes care of me. I cannot forget my first game in the Premier League was against Sunderland. He was the manager there and he was so kind, he gave me some advice about the Premier League. It's a real tough game because all the big clubs have suffered against them and they are a good team," he added. If City manages to win against West Ham, then the side would record 20th straight win across all competitions this season.

Manchester City is currently at the top of Premier League standings and the side is 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester United. (ANI)

